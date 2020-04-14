San Luis Obispo County now has 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County now has 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, April 14 – up 3 cases from Monday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 15 patients are at home in isolation and 101 patients have recovered. Three are currently hospitalized, two of which are in intensive care. There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.

With 19 active cases in the county, approximately 84% of the patients have recovered.