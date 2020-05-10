San Luis Obispo County now has 220 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 47 active cases

San Luis Obispo now has 220 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, May 10 – up six cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 41 patients are at home in isolation, 172 patients have recovered and six patients are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care. There are 47 active cases in SLO county.

There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.