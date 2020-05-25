San Luis Obispo has one new COVID-19 case, 25 active cases

San Luis Obispo now has 259 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, May 25 – up 1 case from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 21 patients are at home in isolation, 234 patients have recovered, and three patients are hospitalized, of which two are in the ICU.

There are 25 active cases in the county.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.