One coronavirus case removed from San Luis Obispo County total, no new cases May 24

It was reported that there were 259 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county yesterday, but one case was removed as they were a resident of Santa Barbara County, according to County Public Health.
San Luis Obispo County has 258 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo County as of Sunday, May 24, according to County Public Health.
This is the sixth time there have been zero cases in one day, with the last time being May 17.
Of the total cases, 20 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 234 patients have recovered and three patients are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.
There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 9,142 tests in which 85 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 173 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
There are 24 cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 120 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 66 in 50 to 64-years-old and 48 in those 65 and older.
There are 165 cases in North County, 51 cases in South County, 30 cases in Central County and 12 cases on the coast.
Coronavirus cases by city
The largest single-day spike the county saw happened about one month ago on Friday, April 24 with 14 new cases reported that day.