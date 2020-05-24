One coronavirus case removed from San Luis Obispo County total, no new cases May 24

It was reported that there were 259 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county yesterday, but one case was removed as they were a resident of Santa Barbara County, according to County Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County has 258 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo County as of Sunday, May 24, according to County Public Health.

This is the sixth time there have been zero cases in one day, with the last time being May 17.

Of the total cases, 20 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 234 patients have recovered and three patients are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.