San Luis Obispo now has 253 COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo now has 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, May 22 – up 2 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 22 patients are at home in isolation, 227 patients have recovered, and three patients are hospitalized, of which two are in the ICU.

There are 25 active cases in the county.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.