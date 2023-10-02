On Sept. 26, the City of San Luis Obispo announced its plan for an emergency project for Prefumo Creek to prevent flooding in time for the upcoming rain season. The city will work with contractors to remove debris and vegetation from around Los Osos Valley Road beginning in October or November, according to a recent news release.

“The goal is to expedite a project that will not only reduce the likelihood of future flooding but also help restore creek capacity and the wildlife habitat within the watershed,” Public Works Supervising Civil Engineer and project manager Wyatt Banker-Hix said in the press release.

During the most recent floods, from Dec. 2022 to March 2023, San Luis Obispo County saw an all-time high of 29.84 inches of rainfall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Prefumo Creek was damaged after large amounts of sediment from the area connecting Laguna Lake and Los Osos Valley Road made its way into the water and risked continual flooding, the City said.

According to the news release, SLO City “aims to apply” for financial reimbursement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to prevent taxpayers from being responsible for the project’s cost.

“These projects are needed in order to protect roadways, bridges, homes and businesses in future storms,” the city said. “City and FEMA staff are working diligently to ensure most of these costs can be reimbursed back to the City after project completion.”

The city is encouraging those living in the Oceanaire neighborhood to attend an information session about the project at Vista Lago Park on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. Updated information on the project can be found on the City of San Luis Obispo’s website.

This is a developing story, and Mustang News will share more information as it is released.