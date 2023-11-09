Video by Izzy Romero

The Latino Outreach Council hosted the annual Día de los Muertos event at the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza on Oct. 29.

“It is a way to bring community together from all backgrounds and experiences to connect with and honor our ancestors and Latino culture overall,” board member of the Latino Outreach Council Andy Pease said.

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, acknowledges the symbiotic relationship between life and death. The spirits of the dead are believed to return home and spend time with their relatives on these two days, according to The Mexican Museum.

To welcome these spirits, families build ofrendas, or altars, in their honor and include components such as yellow marigolds, candles, and photos.

The event went from 2 to 6 p.m. and featured traditional dancers, a mariachi band, face painting and a costume contest. The event concluded with dance perfomances in the plaza.

“Personally, I can’t wait to see the ofrendas,” Pease said. “Those are unique to Día de los Muertos and such a special and beautiful tradition.”