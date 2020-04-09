SLO County now has 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo now has 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, April 9 – up 2 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 25 patients are at home in isolation, 75 patients have recovered and 3 are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care. One death has occurred due to coronavirus.

Only 29 active cases remain in the county.