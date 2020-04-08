SLO County COVID-19 cases reaches triple digits with 102 total

San Luis Obispo now has 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, April 7 – up 3 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 25 patients are at home in isolation, 73 patients have recovered and three are in intensive care. One death has occurred due to coronavirus.
With 73 recovered patients, there are 29 active cases of coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 570 tests in which 43 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 59 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are four cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 40 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 28 in 50 to 64-years-old and 30 in those 65 and older.
Coronavirus cases by city
Nine of these cases are from Central SLO, 57 are from North County, 25 are from South County, and 11 live on the coast.