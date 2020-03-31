SLO County now has 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo now has 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, March 31 – up 3 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 40 patients are at home in isolation, 30 patients have recovered, 10 are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.
With 30 recovered patients, there are 50 active cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 432 tests in which 37 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 43 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 34 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 20 in 50 to 64-years-old and 23 in those 65 and older.
With 21 confirmed cases, Paso Robles is the city in San Luis Obispo County with the most confirmed coronavirus cases. The city of San Luis Obispo is fourth in the county with eight confirmed cases.