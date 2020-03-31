SLO County now has 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo now has 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, March 31 – up 3 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 40 patients are at home in isolation, 30 patients have recovered, 10 are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

With 30 recovered patients, there are 50 active cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo.

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.