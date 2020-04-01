SLO hotel pivots to a grocery store to support the community and keep employees afloat

Granada Hotel is now offering resources to residents who are sheltering in place through a new downtown storefront, Granada Grocery.

Although the coronavirus outbreak forced the hotel to close, they opened the pop-up shop March 25 to provide everything from family meal kits to custom “essentials boxes.”

According to Granada Grocery Spokesperson Christina McGoldrick, the storefront was created to serve residents while also supporting hotel staff during the hotel’s temporary closure.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and with a destination like [San Luis Obispo], where so many people come to enjoy the wide open spaces, the virus has had a significant impact on small business and hotel staff,” McGoldrick said.

Granada Grocery offers wine, spirits, beer, coffee, cocktail kits, family meal kits and to-go food orders. It also provides boxes ranging from a “stay safe” box — including hand sanitizer, toilet paper and latex gloves — to a “sexy time” box, including an intimacy kit and champagne. The boxes are $30 to $35 each.

McGoldrick said each item is regularly enjoyed by Granada Hotel guests, and will provide customers “the comfort and luxury of a hotel experience at home during these difficult times.”

The store also sells $25 “Dear Coronavirus” t-shirts. Proceeds from all t-shirt sales will be directly donated to hotel employees impacted by the virus.

Granada Grocery was a group effort, conceptualized by Granada Hotel owner Kimberly Walker and her staff, according to McGoldrick.

Items may be purchased online at Granada Grocery’s website or by phone at (805) 544-9110 for free delivery within the city of San Luis Obispo, or for curbside pickup.

The store is restocked daily, and new items will be added to the selection on an ongoing basis, from new wines to take-away food.

Granada Grocery is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily and operates from the Granada Hotel at 1130 Morro St. in downtown San Luis Obispo.

“Community members who are supporting these small, local businesses are helping people make ends meet and [will] allow them to bounce back when this is behind us,” McGoldrick said.

