The GALA Pride and Diversity Center of San Luis Obispo is calling people to raise a copper mug and toast to the first-ever Kick-Ass MuleFest on Oct. 14. The cocktail contest will be held at the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m.

Lovers of the gingery drink will be able to taste test mules from more than 15 San Luis Obispo competitors and vote for their favorites in different style categories.

Categories for best mule include whiskey, vodka, agave, rum, gin, prettiest presentation and general best of show. While the event is for people over the age of 21, there is a mocktail-mule category.

Accompanied by live music, there will also be an array of local food and merchandise vendors, such as cosmetics testing and local jewelry available for purchase.

“It’s a time for communities to come together and appreciate craftsmanship of cocktails and distilleries,” event coordinator J. Bird said.

J. Bird said part of what makes this event unique is the collaboration with local distilleries and bartenders. All spirits at the festival will be provided by Central Coast distilleries, including Slo de Vie and Rambling Spirits.

The festival will provide the base spirit for all mule categories. This allows bartenders to show off their individual flair with any other distinct ingredients to personalize their recipes.

“We’re here to enjoy art in the form of cocktails,” J. Bird said.

The GALA Pride & Diversity Center of San Luis Obispo provides support for the local LGBTQ+ community. Proceeds and other donations from the event will aid in funding for the center’s resources and services.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.kickassmulefest.com.