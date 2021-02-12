“We are stronger than whatever hate comes our way”: Jewish fraternity condemns antisemitic vandalism

Video by Miki Dubery

The house was vandalized during Shabbat, a religious day of rest from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. Cleaning up the graffiti interrupted what was supposed to be a day for rest, community and religious observance.

“A lot of our brothers are really hurt that it could happen on such an important night for us,” fraternity president Noah Matlof said.

Public health sophomore Yael Shabtay said she’s used to hearing about antisemitic hate crimes, but not on her street minutes away from her home.

“It’s almost a wake-up call that this safe little city of ours, this safe little bubble, isn’t as safe as we thought,” Shabtay said. “There is somebody within this community who hates us.”

After enduring antisemitism her whole life without much notice from the surrounding community, she said it was good to see Cal Poly administration, faculty and students condemning the act and offering support.

“We’re kind of used to fighting this fight … but it’s nice to no longer be fighting it alone,” Shabtay said.

More than vandalism: A hate crime

The swastika symbolizes the murder of six million Jewish people during the Holocaust. It means more than a dislike of Jewish people, it says: “I would like to see them harmed,” fraternity president Noah Matlof said.

“It was clearly a direct attack on our organization,” Matlof said. “This is not something that we can let fly under the radar.”

On Yom HaShoah — the Holocaust Remembrance Day — electrical engineering senior Joshua Raikin visited Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration camp. He went with thousands of people, including survivors of the Holocaust.

There, he saw a room full of thousands of childrens’ shoes and their stolen toys. He saw gas chambers and a large pile of ash.

“If the Nazis won, none of us would be here,” Raikin said. “A swastika symbolizes all of that. When someone spray-paints it so nonchalantly, it says it’s ok.”

Jewish people experience more hate crimes than any other religious group in the United States, as 60.3% of religious hate crimes are anti-Jewish, according to a 2019 FBI report.

Daniel Meisel, the Regional Director of the Santa Barbara Anti-Defamation League, said hate crimes cause more harm to the victim than a standard crime because they’re being targeted for identities they can’t change.

He said hate crimes and incidents should be addressed with three steps. First, an investigation to determine if the act had hateful intent. Then, communal condemnation, which is where the community shows support of the victim and rejects hateful symbols and actions. Lastly, meaningful engagement in which the perpetrator is punished and the community rallies to create a more inclusive society.

Antisemitic incidents increased by 66.3% from 2016 to 2019, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League. The increase is partly because high-profile leaders were not condemning hateful acts, Meisel said.