Insiders report SDSU Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Rod Palmer to become next Cal Poly head coach

College basketball insiders are reporting on Twitter that San Diego State assistant coach Rod Palmer will become the next head coach of the Cal Poly Men’s Basketball program.

While sources in Cal Poly Athletics did not confirm Palmer’s — or any other rumored hiring — appointment, sources indicating Cal Poly’s rumored new hire include Twitter account CoachingChanges.

We are hearing SDSU’s Rod Palmer is the choice at Cal Poly Rod is a good dude and I’m not aware of anyone who matters in SoCal that doesn’t like him — Coaching Changes (@CoachingChanges) March 22, 2019

Palmer finished his first season with the team as the Aztecs finished the season with a 14-18 record, going 7-11 in Mountain West Conference play and finishing seventh.

Prior to joining the Aztecs, Palmer was with Long Beach State for 11 seasons and was an associate head coach for the last four years of his tenure there. During his time in Long Beach, the 49ers were 114-64, with a .640 winning percentage.

Palmer assisted the 49ers in coaching them to three Big West Conference regular season titles and four combined appearances in the NCAA and NIT tournaments.

In addition to his college accolades, Palmer coached Centennial High School in Compton, California to a CIF Division III State Championship in 2004.

Cal Poly’s current head coaching vacancy comes after Callero was not retained for the 2019–2020 season on March 6, following a 6-23 season. The Mustangs were 2-14 in Big West Conference play, and missed the Big West Conference Tournament.