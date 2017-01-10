SLOMA to ask for new building at SLO open forum

SLOMA is requesting funds for a new building at the open forum. | Georgie de Mattos/Mustang News

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) will advocate for a new building during the City of San Luis Obispo’s open forum concerning city funds for 2017-2019. The forum will be at the Ludwick Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. They are requesting a new 26,000 square foot building to replace the existing museum located in downtown San Luis Obispo. SLOMA is asking that anyone who supports the museum and San Luis Obispo’s art community to attend the forum wearing “bright, primary colors.”

The city holds the forum every two years to establish the community’s priorities for funding in San Luis Obispo. Past projects have included the Downtown Concept Plan and Mission Plaza Master Plan.

For those who cannot attend the forum, an online survey to express support for the new building can be found here.

To learn more about the forum and SLOMA’s call to action, visit the event’s Facebook page or email Jody Kocsis [email protected]