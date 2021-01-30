Big victories not enough to seal the deal for Cal Poly Wrestling against Stanford

Cal Poly Wrestling earned some impressive victories but ultimately fell short to Stanford in a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Mott Athletics Center.

Wins by Stanford (3-0, 2-0 in Pac-12) in the final two decisions sealed a 21-15 victory over the Mustangs. Cal Poly (2-2, 1-2 Pac-12) suffers the loss after they picked up a sweep in a dual meet last Sunday.

Redshirt sophomore Lawrence Saenz won his bout at 141 pounds with an 11-2 major decision. This was the first of four matchups that the Mustangs won on the day.

At 149 pounds, redshirt freshman Legend Lamer came out with 4-3 decision victory. The close win moved Lamer’s record to a perfect 8-0 on the season. The victory came against Jaden Abas who was the 25th ranked 149-pound wrestler at the beginning of the week, according to TrackWrestling.

The 174-pound bout ended in an impressive 19-3 technical fall win for redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax. In the next matchup at 184, redshirt sophomore Dylan Miracle picked up a win with a 9-4 decision. After Miracle’s win, the Mustangs held a 15-14 lead on the scoreboard, although this would be their final lead of the day.

Victories by Saenz, Lamer, and Truax might be enough to improve their rankings in their respective weight classes. Coming into the week Saenz was ranked No. 33 at 141 pounds, Lamer was ranked No. 24 at 149 pounds, and Truax was ranked No. 22 at 174 pounds according to TrackWrestling.

The Mustangs will have another chance to get in the win column when they hit the mats against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Feb. 11 in Desert Financial Arena.