Cal Poly falls to Arizona State 34-6 in away meet

Cal Poly fell short to Arizona State 34-6 in a dual wrestling meet on Thursday, Feb. 11 at Desert Financial Arena.

No. 18 ranked Legend Lamer and No. 22 ranked Bernie Truax were the only two Mustangs to earn victories during the meet, with Arizona State winning the remaining eight matches.

Lamer’s victory against Cory Crooks at 149 pounds put him at 9-0 for the season so far. The two were tied 4-4 in the final minute of regulation until the redshirt freshman Lamer earned a fifth point to win the match.

Truax also improved to 7-1 with his win over Trey Munoz at 174. The redshirt sophomore earned a 4-2 overtime decision with a technical fall in the final 20 seconds of the sudden victory period.

Arizona State had victories through a fall, a technical fall, and two by major decision to secure the victory over Cal Poly.

Cal Poly was set to wrestle CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, but the match was postponed due to the Roadrunners contracting COVID-19 related issues.

Cal Poly goes into extended time off between matches with a record of 2-3 in dual meets for the season. The team will use the next two weeks to prepare for the Pac-12 Championships starting Feb. 28 at Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.