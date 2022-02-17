Cal Poly hosts annual Social Justice Teach In today

Cal Poly’s College of Liberal Arts is hosting its sixth annual Social Justice Teach In on Thursday, consisting of virtual and in-person sessions throughout the day.

The teach-in will be a daylong series of workshops about equity and justice “designed to inform and inspire.” Starting at 9 a.m., scholars, activists and university professors from various disciplines will speak at various sessions. These include professors of ethnic studies, sociology, biological sciences and more.

The teach in schedule, which can be found here, includes four tracks: Art and Creative Efforts, Equity-Minded Education, DEI and STEM and Self-Care and Community Well-Being.

This story will be updated throughout the day as teach in sessions are held.

Strategies to Combat Systemic Racism and Microaggressions in SLO County: An Interactive Dialogue

About 50 students and staff joined sociology professor Ryan Alaniz to discuss local systemic racism and possible solutions in one of the first Teach In sessions of the day.

Alaniz highlighted his work with the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office, where he authored a report called “Systemic Racism and Microaggressions in San Luis Obispo” as a member of the Sheriff’s Unity Committee.

The report showed how San Luis Obispo County leadership has been predominantly made up of white men over the years, compared to the underrepresentation of people of color in leadership roles. The county’s population is 69.9% white, yet more than 90% of Cal Poly presidents, police chiefs, judges, county legislators and more leaders have been white throughout the county’s history.

“I could not find one position of leadership in our county, not one, where people of color are equally represented to their population,” Alaniz said in his Zoom presentation. “The data is very clear that this there is systemic discrimination happening within our county and especially in positions of power.”

Alaniz also noted an overrepresentation of people of color who are homeless, have lower educational achievement, have lower income or are students who are suspended. In the county, there’s a higher concentration of people of color in the county jail, the California Men’s Colony state prison and low-income housing.

“So 30% of the population in San Luis Obispo County or people of color could imagine in an equitable, just society that 30% of the representation would be people of color as well,” Alaniz sais. “That’s where the cognitive dissonance happens — that’s not the actual case within our community.”

Alaniz also touched on microaggressions. Alaniz said Black students have shared with him that they wear Cal Poly clothes to avoid being targeted, even by campus police. Alaniz shared one testimony where a woman downtown told a Black student to take off his Cal Poly sweatshirt because she denied the fact that he was in fact a student.

“It’s quite clear that we live in a segregated community,” Alaniz said. “As much as we like to think of ourselves as the happiest city in the nation, it depends on your race, your class, your educational level — it’s not the happiest for everybody.”