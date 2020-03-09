Four provost finalists to visit Cal Poly this week and the next

Four provost candidates will visit campus Monday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Advance Technology Lab for the next two weeks. The provost is the second-highest administrator on campus, and oversees faculty and course curriculum. Provost Kathleen Enz Finken retired in 2019, and the role is currently held by Mary Pedersen.

The first candidate will be on campus Monday at 11 a.m.

After the initial visit Monday, three other provost candidates will appear on campus March 12, 16 and 19 at 11 a.m.

Student and faculty comments on the provost candidates can be sent to the provost search committee through an online survey sent in a campus-wide email.