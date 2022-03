Agricultural business junior Isa Iturriria started her charcuterie board business, Boards by Isa, last year after receiving praise from friends and family for her designs.

Her boards come in various sizes and can be ordered at any time. She makes them for all occasions, such as graduation and Valentine’s Day, and is also taking board orders for St. Patrick’s Day and finals next week.

Tessa Hughes | Mustang News

Orders for her boards can be placed through the phone number on her Instagram @boardsbyisa.