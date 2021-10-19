Overall crime decreased on campus last year except for sharp rise in stalking cases

The report noted that “one individual surveilled 13 individuals more than once,” which could account for the increase in stalking on campus.

Hughes was unable to go into specifics about this individual due to privacy concerns, he said.

The crimes reported do not necessarily lead to convictions — it is not necessary that a crime be investigated by the police or prosecuted to be included in the annual report’s statistics.

Aside from stalking, several categories experienced slight increases in reports, but still remained relatively low in number. Motor vehicle theft rose from two incidents in 2019 to four incidents in 2020.

In an email to Mustang News, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote that four of these five incidents involved the theft of campus golf carts, which qualify as motor vehicles.

Weapons law arrests also experienced a slight increase in reports. Hughes explained that all of the incidents related to this category were regarding pocket knives with blades over two and a half inches long.

The report noted that in 2020 there were six reports of rape that occurred on-campus and four off-campus. Hughes said that he finds this concerning, but that he finds it concerning when there are more than zero rapes reported.

“When you look at how many individuals we have living on campus and off campus, because we also include off campus locations in [the report], it’s a relatively lower number,” Hughes said.