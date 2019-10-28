“Within a few hours people kind of started to realize that’s kind of a big deal. Our food’s gonna go bad, we’re not gonna be able to do anything,” Sonoma State sophomore Bijan Soltani said. “Panic sort of started to happen.”

Soltani was one of 800,000 people affected by PG&E’s public safety power shutoff (PSPS) Oct. 9.

Although this shutoff was not the first of its kind, it was the most widespread at the time, turning off power to 34 counties across California. All power was restored within three days, according to PG&E.

Since then, power was shut off to 36 counties starting Saturday, Oct. 26. More than 950,000 customers are without power as of Sunday, Oct. 27, according to PG&E.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation in Sonoma County and Los Angeles County Friday, Oct. 25. The PG&E shutoff began just after the Kincade fire broke out in Sonoma County. The blaze reached more than 30,000 acres as of Oct. 27, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the Kincade fire is still under investigation. There was broken electrical equipment near where the fire began, according to a PG&E electrical incident report. Soltani said during this shutoff, as a result of the fire, Sonoma State has been evacuated.

San Luis Obispo County has not been affected by a shutoff this season, but Cal Poly’s Department of Emergency Management and San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services recommend preparing for a shutoff now.