San Luis Obispo County now has 1,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 1,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, August 3 – up 42 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the fifth time in the past seven days that more than 40 new cases were reported.

Of the total cases, 318 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 1,553 patients have recovered and 15 are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

Another death was reported in the county yesterday, August 2. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 16 deaths.