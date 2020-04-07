San Luis Obispo County now has 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo county now has 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, April 7- up four cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 24 patients are at home in isolation, 71 patients have recovered, and 3 are currently hospitalized and in intensive care.
With 71 recovered patients, there are 28 active cases of coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 528 tests in which 42 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 57 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are four cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 39 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 27 in 50 to 64-years-old and 29 in those 65 and older.
There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county, according to County Public Health.
Coronavirus cases by city
San Luis Obispo County continues to be under a shelter at home executive order, according to County Emergency Services Director Wade Horton. The order was reviewed Thursday, April 2 after 14 days and was renewed.
“As of today, our community has been sheltering at home for two weeks and we need to stay the course,” Horton said. “We must slow the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t overwhelm our hospitals. It’s important to remember that we are staying home to save lives.”
Cal Poly’s Recreation Center is in process of being transformed in to an alternative care site to treat patients in the county.