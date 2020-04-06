No new coronavirus cases in SLO County for second time this month

There were no new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in San Luis Obispo County Monday, April 6, according to County Public Health.

This is the second time there were zero new confirmed cases in one day since March 18. Cases are typically reported at 1:30 p.m. each day.

There have been a total of 95 confirmed cases in the county since County Public Health reported the first COVID-19 positive test on March 14. Nearly 70 percent of the patients have now recovered.

Four people remain in hospital care, and three are in intensive care, according to County Public Health.