No new coronavirus cases in SLO County for second time this month

There were no new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in San Luis Obispo County Monday, April 6, according to County Public Health.
This is the second time there were zero new confirmed cases in one day since March 18. Cases are typically reported at 1:30 p.m. each day.
There have been a total of 95 confirmed cases in the county since County Public Health reported the first COVID-19 positive test on March 14. Nearly 70 percent of the patients have now recovered.
Four people remain in hospital care, and three are in intensive care, according to County Public Health.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has conducted 511 tests in which 42 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 53 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are four cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 37 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 25 in 50 to 64-years-old and 29 in those 65 and older.
There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county.
Coronavirus cases by city
With 27 cases, Paso Robles has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county. Over 56 percent of cases in San Luis Obispo County are in North County, with the smallest percentage (9 percent) in central county.