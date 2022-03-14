Softball finishes 2-2 in Mustang Classic

Cal Poly softball went 2-2 in the 2022 Mustang Classic against Pacific and Nevada on Saturday, Mar. 12 and Sunday, Mar. 13 at Bob Janssen Field.

The Mustangs (5-15) played each team twice, and split the matchups against both the Tigers (7-17) and the Wolf Pack (7-17).

Saturday vs. Pacific

Cal Poly softball narrowly lost 4-3 in the first game of their doubleheader on Saturday against the University of Pacific Tigers.

In the first inning of Saturday’s opener, the Tigers scored the first run of the game in the first inning when center fielder Carly Lucchetti hit an RBI single after shortstop Rian Dirmeyer hit a triple.

Pacific pushed their lead to 3-0 in the second inning when Dirmeyer delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs. The Tigers scored their final run of the game in the fourth inning after right fielder Emily Budelli hit an RBI single to extend their lead to 4-0.

The Mustangs tried a late comeback in the sixth inning, as they scored three runs to cut the lead to 4-3. Sophomore utility player Hailey Prahm started the scoring with a two-run double with two outs and sophomore catcher Kai Barrett followed with an RBI single.

The Mustangs had a chance to tie the game in the seventh inning with a runner on third with two outs, but Cal Poly did not capitalize and the game ended at 4-3.

Saturday vs. Nevada

Cal Poly followed a narrow defeat with a 2-1 walk-off victory in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Nevada Wolfpack.

Freshman pitcher Kate Judy had a strong showing, as she stranded the bases loaded with no outs and struck out two Wolfpack batters while holding Nevada scoreless in its first three innings.

Cal Poly opened up the scoring in the third inning after senior shortstop Maddie Amos hit a run-scoring double to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Nevada quickly tied the game when right fielder Aaliyah Jenkins hit a two-out RBI single with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth.

After senior pitcher Krystyna Allman held the Wolfpack to three scoreless innings, sophomore outfielder Sydney Frankenberger drove in the winning run with a single up the middle to give the Mustangs their fourth victory of the season.

Sunday vs. Nevada

After the Mustangs came out on top on Saturday, it was the Wolf Pack that took down Cal Poly 2-1 in Sunday’s matchup, which went nine innings.

The second matchup between the two teams was a pitcher’s duel, as there were no runs until the eighth inning.

With the runner on second to start the game due to the international tie-breaker rule, Nevada pushed a run across in the top of the eighth, the first inning of extras.

Down 1-0 with a chance to either tie or win the game, redshirt freshman Jessica Clements came up with a sacrifice fly to bring the runner home and tie it up at 1-1.

In the ninth inning, Nevada registered an RBI single and Cal Poly was unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Wolf Pack the 2-1 victory.

Cal Poly only had three hits the whole game and Nevada had four.

Despite the loss, Judy had a great showing in the circle. Judy tossed nine innings, allowed zero earned runs on four hits while striking out 11.

“I think we played strong from start to finish honestly, can’t be mad about that,” Judy said. “[Extra innings] is really anyone’s game.

After the loss to start the day, Judy mentioned the team’s mindset going into the last game of the weekend

“We’re trying to leave the first game in the past and clear our minds before the second game,” Judy said. “It’s a new game and new pitcher in the circle.”

Sunday vs. Pacific

Cal Poly bounced back after their morning loss with an 8-0 win over Pacific in just five innings of play.

The Mustangs came out of the gates strong, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Maddie Amos and senior catcher Lily Amos both had run-scoring hits in the inning to give Cal Poly the 2-0 lead.

The offense stayed hot in the second thanks to a pair of Pacific errors and two more RBI singles from Frankenberger and redshirt sophomore infielder Juju Sargent. What really helped the Mustangs get their runs in this inning were two errors by Pacific. Cal Poly was then up 5-0 through two innings.

The scoring didn’t stop there, as Frankenberger and Sargent contributed again to three runs in the third that made it 8-0 in favor of the Mustangs.

Allman dominated the Pacific offense in the mercy-rule victory, throwing five shutout innings while allowing just two hits.

Cal Poly will hit the road to play California State University Northridge in a three-game series on Saturday, Mar. 19 and Sunday, Mar. 20.