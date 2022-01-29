The University Union Market is now open

A fourth campus market is now open, this one in the University Union.

“It’s super convenient as an off-campus student who spends most of their time at the [Multicultural Center],” psychology sophomore Angelo Lozano said. “It’s going to start burning holes in my pocket.”

The other three markets are Campus Market, located near Highland Dr., Market PCV, located in Poly Canyon Village, and Market Grand Ave., located within the Vista Grande Dining Complex.

After its soft opening on Sunday, Market UU has seen a steady increase of students coming in. Sales have been increasing daily, according to Campus Dining Unit Manager Ashlee Quintero.

“We’ve been getting great feedback from the students because it’s centrally located,” Quintero said. “Faculty and staff from the Administration building have also been coming in since it’s right here.”

Quintero manages Mustang Station and Red Radish as well as Market UU. Quintero said she feels like she sees the students from the Multicultural Center more often because they are able to walk directly across the hall into the market.

Market UU offers grab-and-go options, as well as heat-and-eat meals that students can take back to their places of residence, and faculty and staff can warm in their break rooms, Campus Dining spokesperson Aaron Lambert said.

Freshly made sushi and sandwiches from Grand Ave. Deli are also available at Market UU.

Lambert said Campus Dining takes in feedback through surveys, forums, listening sessions with the campus community and the Campus Dining Advisory Council.

“They received a lot of feedback about the need for quick dining options,” Lambert told Mustang News. “Market UU offers just that.”

Market UU is open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m-5 p.m.