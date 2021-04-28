Vaccine clinic to open in the UU tomorrow

Rite Aid will deliver vaccines in Room 220 of the University Union (UU) starting tomorrow, April 29. More vaccine appointments should be available next week, according to a campus-wide email from the Emergency Operations Center.

Community members ages 16 and older can register for a vaccine appointment at Rite Aid’s website using the zip code “93407.” The vaccine itself is free, but Rite Aid may charge insurance for administrative fees.

Participants should bring a photo ID, Rite Aid’s screening and consent form and an insurance card if they have one. Insurance or information on citizenship status is not required.

All Cal Poly students can also make an appointment at the campus heath center for a first dose of the vaccine.

Before, only students who lived on campus, athletes, and students in Music Department ensembles could get a vaccine at the health center, but now it’s open to all Cal Poly students.

At the heath center, students must bring a photo ID, a completed consent form and a green or blue campus pass, according to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 website.

Starting May 6, fully vaccinated students and employees will no longer be required to participate in Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program, Mustang News reported yesterday.

“For those who have not yet received the vaccine, I urge you to do so as soon as possible,” President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in a campus-wide email April 27. “It is the single best thing you can do to help bring this tragic pandemic to an end.”

If the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more COVID-19 vaccines, all 23 CSU campuses will require the COVID-19 vaccine to access campus next fall, the CSU announced April 22.