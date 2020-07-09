Fourth death due to coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County reported one day after the third death

County Public Health reported that a 52-year-old resident died due to COVID-19 Thursday, July 9. This is the fourth death due to coronavirus in the county.

The resident had underlying health conditions and lived in a long-term care facility that recently experienced an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a press release. The patient was brought to the hospital with the onset of symptoms over the weekend, the press release read.

“We extend our condolences to the patient’s loved ones,” County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said. “Everyone in SLO County must take precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.”

The first person who died due to COVID-19 was a North County resident in their 80s who had underlying health conditions. The second person was a 94-year-old resident, and the third person was a 61-year-old resident.

Borenstein recommended that people at higher risk should stay home as much as possible. This includes older adults and individuals with health conditions such as lung or heart disease, diabetes or a compromised immune system.

Young adults and those without chronic health conditions have also contracted the virus and were hospitalized, according to the press release.

“Please do your part to limit the toll of COVID-19 on our community,”Borenstein said. “Stay home if you are sick, avoid crowds, maintain at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, wash your hands often, work remotely when you can, and wear a face covering in public if you can.”