Student Nicole Scalone’s BAC was three times the legal limit in fatal Highway 101 crash

After nearly a month it was revealed, business administration senior Nicole Scalone had a blood alcohol concentration of .24 when she hit and killed Los Osos resident Anthony Scott Au, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Poelking. Scalone’s BAC was approximately three times the legal limit to drive.

Scalone was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 101 when the collision occurred, according to CHP. Both drivers were killed in the crash June 12 at around 2:30 a.m.

For someone between 120 to 140 pounds, it takes approximately nine standard drinks to reach a BAC of .24.

Au was killed while on his way to work as a cook at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Honor Farm, according to a GoFundMe page.

“Anthony’s sense of humor and loving heart always put the biggest smile on people’s face. His heart was pure and it’s hard to imagine a day without him,” Lynda Au wrote on GoFundMe.

Scalone, a Washington native, was expected to graduate at the Spring 2019 commencement ceremony. She was posthumously awarded her degree.