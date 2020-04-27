San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases on the rise with 169 total now

San Luis Obispo now has 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, April 27 – up three cases from yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Of the total cases, 38 cases are active with those patients recovering at home in isolation and 126 cases have recovered. Four cases are currently in the hospital, and no hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.