Second day of protests end with tear gas in San Luis Obispo — hours after officers kneel in solidarity

After more than six hours of protesting, law enforcement officers used tear gas to break up a crowd of more than 200 near the intersection of Santa Rosa and Walnut.

A firecracker-like device was also used to disperse the crowd.

Most protestors have left the area as officers continue to advance up Santa Rosa.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said the protests were declared an “unlawful assembly” after it was determined there were public safety risks.

“The protest was mostly peaceful and lasted for 6 hrs. Protesters were asked to disperse with some taken into custody,” Cantrell wrote in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 law enforcement officers kneeled in solidarity with George Floyd as many in the crowd of protestors applauded.

